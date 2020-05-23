Lana Del Rey defends her controversial Instagram post after getting slammed for being ‘racist’: You want drama

Lana Del Rey is defending her controversial Instagram post about female musicians of colour after people slammed her of being racist. Here’s what she had to say.

Lana Del Rey was heavily criticised earlier this week after she shared a lengthy Instagram post ranting about female musicians of colour, including Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande and Cardi B, getting more mainstream success than her in the music industry. In the post, Lana suggested that these artists were given the luxury she had been deprived of -- the freedom of “singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money”. These comments did not go down well with people, who accused her of being racist.

People took to social media and called her 'racist' and 'entitled' for posting such remarks about her fellow artists, considering the seven women listed by Del Rey are almost all women of colour. However, the singer did not react to the criticism. And just when we thought the dust had settled, the 34-year-old singer shared a final note on her controversial post and stated that her message was misconstrued and that people are just looking for drama.

She noted in her latest post that people are trying to make it a race war, Daily Mail reported. “Bro. This is sad to make it about a WOC issue when I’m talking about my favorite singers. I could’ve literally said anyone but I picked my favorite f***** people. And this is the problem with society today, not everything is about whatever you want it to be,” she wrote. Stating that she is not racist, the singer mentioned that her post spoke about the culture that does not want women to have a voice.

“It’s exactly the point of my post – there are certain women that culture doesn’t want to have a voice it may not have to do with race I don’t know what it has to do with,” she added. “I don’t care anymore but don’t ever ever ever ever bro- call me racist because that is b*******,” she wrote.

Check out the post here:

Reflecting on the backlash she was subjected to after dragging her fellow singers in the debate, Lana said, “Despite the feedback I've heard from several people that I mentioned in a complimentary way, whether it be Ariana or Doja Cat – I want to say that I remain firm in my clarity and stance in that what I was writing about was the importance of self advocacy for the more delicate and often dismissed, softer female personality.”

She even gave a half-hearted apology for all the people she offended and called them “super trump/pence supporters or hyper liberals or flip flopping headline grabbing critics [who] can't read and want to make it a race war." Referring to all the singers she mentioned in her original post, the songstress wrote, “If the women I mention don't want to be associated with me that's absolutely fine by me.” ALSO READ: Rain On Me MV: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande run the world with their futuristic dance moves and killer outfits

