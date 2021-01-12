Lana Del Rey DEFENDS her new album cover for lacking diversity: I’m extremely inclusive without even trying to

Lana Del Rey recently took to the Instagram comment section to defend her new album cover of Chemtrails Over the Country Club, after people commented that the cover lacks diversity.

Lana Del Rey recently revealed her upcoming album-cover for Chemtrails Over the Country Club via Instagram and received some harsh criticism over it. When sharing the cover image, the crooner captioned her post: "There's always turmoil and upheaval and in the midst of it- there's always beautiful music too, introducing my new album chemtrails over the country club."

Soon after the reveal, many blasted the singer for not making it diverse enough, to which she commented back: "I also want to say that with everything going on this year!" the 35-year-old Grammy-nominated performer wrote. "And no this was not intended-these are my best friends, since you are asking today. And damn! As it happens when it comes to my amazing friends and this cover yes there are people of colour on this records picture and that's all I'll say about that but thank you." She went on to name a few of the women who appear on the cover with her, calling the group a "beautiful mix of everything."

Later on, Lana also wrote that she has "always been extremely inclusive without even trying to," Lana continued by writing, "My best friends are rappers my boyfriends have been rappers. My dearest friends have been from all over the place, so before you make comments again about a WOC/POC issue, I'm not the one storming the capital, I'm literally changing the world by putting my life and thoughts and love out there on the table 24 seven. Respect it."

