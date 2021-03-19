Lana Del Rey delights fans as she drops new album Chemtrails Over the Country Club featuring 11 songs.

Lana Del Rey's new album comes more than a year after 2019's Norman F---ing Rockwell, courtesy the Covid 19 pandemic.

Lana Del Rey's fans are getting the perfect end to the week as the singer has dropped her brand new album titled Chemtrails Over the Country Club. The album comes more than a year after 2019's Norman F---ing Rockwell, courtesy the Covid 19 pandemic which played spoilsport in recording and shooting songs. Lana took to Twitter to announce the release of her album and share her album art as well. "What a pretty day in LA to release an album," the singer tweeted with a photo.

Chemtrails Over the Country Club features 11 songs in all with two previously released songs titled "Let Me Love You Like a Woman" and the title track "Chemtrails Over the Country Club." Lana has collaborated with several artists on the 11 tracks and also includes Taylor Swift's collaborator and producer Jack Antonoff. According to a report in Pitchfork, Jack has co-produced most of Chemtrails with Lana Del Rey.

The 'Summertime Sadness' singer's closing song in the album 'For Free' features Zella Day and Weyes Blood and has been written by Joni Mitchell. Whereas the song Yosemite is written by Lana Del Rey herself and Rick Nowels. Since early January Lana has been sharing glimpses from her music video shoots for Chemtrails.

While introducing her album to the world, Lana had written, "There’s always turmoil and upheaval and in the midst of it- there’s always beautiful music too introducing my new album chemtrails over the country club." Check out her post below:

What a pretty day in LA to release an album pic.twitter.com/xZh1ebQR1g — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) March 18, 2021

