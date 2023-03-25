Lana Del Rey drops Did You Know There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd album; DETAILS inside

Lana Del Rey’s ninth album Did You Know There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd is released which is so much different than her previous works yet seem so similar with the personal touch of this iconic singer. It is safe to say that Lana never believed in following the trends rather she wanted to create them.

In an interview with Rolling Stone earlier this month, the pop icon singer said that she is always somehow aware of the turning points in the culture even when Lana doesn’t read or hear much. The Ocean Blvd singer further said, ‘I’ve always had a little bit of an intuitive finger on the pulse of culture’.

Lana Del Rey’s ninth album

The ninth album Did You Know There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd by Lana Del Rey extends over 77 minutes as it touches on the subjects like preacher’s lessons along with the wistful spiritualism.

The lyrics of the songs seem to be speaking to someone about culture, mundane updates of daily life, and notes on dark relationships as the songs come together with a ‘voice of God, some joy or hopefulness’ according to Jack Antonoff (Lana’s friend and music producer).

The tracks in the Ocean Blvd moves in jazzlike trance as it touches upon the acoustic songs and classic piano which then very well blends with choral numbers, gospel, pop, and hip-hop. This album seems to be quite vulnerable and personal to Lana as she asks her grandfather’s spirit to protect her family including father, brother, sister, and sister’s daughter along with talking about the self-doubt as she thinks about motherhood.

Earlier this month in an interview with Rolling Stone, Lana Del Rey talks about a query which show the singer’s sensitivity to the pointed people’s perception towards her music. She asks, ‘Would it probably, plausibly, get to the point where it became a body of work that made me a vessel that was sequestered to the point where only family would have access to the metaphorical tunnel?’

