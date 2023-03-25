Lana Del Rey net worth: Here's how much the Summertime Sadness singer earns

American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey is one of the biggest names in the music industry. Known for her unique style of music, the 37-year-old has released nine studio albums, and four eps aka extended plays, and is considered one of the most influential musicians of the 21st century. Read on to know more about the singer, her early life, and her net worth.

Lana Del Rey net worth

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Lana Del Rey has a net worth of $30 million. While most of it comes from her music career, some of it is from her modelling career. Having sold more than 13 million records, Del Rey is one of the most popular and listened-to singers on the streaming platform Spotify. Though the numbers vary depending on whether or not she is touring or what work she has in hand, Del Rey reportedly earns more than $3 million a year.

The success of her musical tours is another reason for her rising net worth. Del Rey's Normal F***ing Rockwell! Tour earned $2 million before getting cancelled due to the pandemic while her Endless Summer Tour reportedly grossed $6 million. As per claims, the alternative-pop musician's highest-grossing tour is her LA to the Moon Tour, which grossed $22 million. Del Rey has modelled for the clothing retailer H&M and inspired the luxury handbag brand Mulberry to create a signature handbag The Del Rey after her.

Lana Del Rey early life

Born in Manhattan on June 21, 1985, the award-winning singer's actual name is Elizabeth Woolridge Grant. She began pursuing music when she was in college and produced two EPs under the stage name May Jailer. In 2008, she signed with the label 5 Points and released an EP, followed by a full-length album titled Lana Del Rey AKA Lizzy Grant.

Later, she bought back the rights to her first album and removed it from online stores. In 2011, Del Rey went viral after uploading self-made music videos for the songs "Video Games" and "Blue Jeans" on YouTube. Stranger Records signed her to release the song as her debut single after which she signed a joint deal with Interscope Records and Polydor, and released her hit studio album "Born to Die" in 2012. Her next singles, collaborations, and albums became huge hits and she cemented herself as an established singer in the music industry with her different sense and style of music.