Lana Del Rey says Donald Trump‘s presidency ‘needed to happen’; Shares narcissism will ‘kill America’

Lana Del Rey recently reacted to the Capitol Hill attack that took place in Washington last week, and expressed that Trump‘s presidency “needed to happen.”

Like many other celebrities, singer Lana Del Rey recently opened up about what she thought of the Capitol Hill attack that took place in Washington in the last week. While promoting her new album--Chemtrails Over the Country Club, Lana spoke to BBC and said that she thinks Donald Trump‘s presidency “needed to happen.”

While speaking to BBC host Annie Mac, the Video Games singer said that Trump administration’s madness, as bad as it was, was needed in the country, and it “needed to happen.” The singer added that the American people really needed a reflection of our world’s greatest problem, which is not climate change, but “sociopathy and narcissism.” She added that these two traits will “kill America.”

Speaking more about the riots by Trump supporters, Lana added that the even was nothing but “disassociated rage” and suggested that Trump didn’t intentionally incite the riot. She told BBC that the American people needed to re-evaluate what’s strange and what’s not. She said that watching Trump supporters storm the Capitol, everyone gets to go look at that and figure out what “Capitols they’ve been storming this year in their own f-n’ lives. ‘Cause everyone’s running amok.”

If you missed it, just yesterday, Lana Del Rey recently revealed her upcoming album-cover for Chemtrails Over the Country Club via Instagram and received some harsh criticism over it. When sharing the cover image, the crooner captioned her post: "There's always turmoil and upheaval and in the midst of it- there's always beautiful music too, introducing my new album chemtrails over the country club." Soon after the reveal, many blasted the singer for not making it diverse enough, to which she commented back: "I also want to say that with everything going on this year!" the 35-year-old Grammy-nominated performer wrote. "And no this was not intended-these are my best friends, since you are asking today. And damn! As it happens when it comes to my amazing friends and this cover yes there are people of colour on this records picture and that's all I'll say about that but thank you."

