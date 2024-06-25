Lance Bass’ 2-Year-Old Daughter Violet Picks THIS NSYNC Member As Her Favorite; Find Out

The former boy band NSYNC’s member Lance Bass is also a loving father, and his recently shared video proved just that. In that video, his daughter Violet can be seen in the focus, who seemed to enjoy her dad’s funny questions. Lance Bass and his partner Michael Turchin are parents to a twin through surrogacy. The daughter is named Violet, while her twin brother is Alexander James.

Bass and Turchin’s days have been filled with happiness and joy since the twin brother and sister came into their lives. They often share pictures with their kids and give their fans a glimpse into their candid life.

Violet’s choice is JC

In the fun-filled video, Lance Bass asked his 2-year-old daughter, "Violet, what's the name of Baba's friends?" To this, the little kiddo excitedly answered, ‘JC’, and broke out in fits of laughter. JC is Lance Bass’ former bandmate. Accepting her answer, Lance further shot a scene from ‘Bye Bye Bye’ that was on TV and whispered to his mobile screen that they have to watch it like 14 times a day.

Panning the camera towards Violet, Bass asked, "Can you show the 'Bye Bye Bye' hand? Can you make it move?" So that the little munchkin could show off her skills. Sharing the video clip on his Instagram handle, Lance wrote in the caption, "It seems Violet has officially chosen a favorite. @jcchasezofficial #JCgirl.” The video got a huge amount of love from many A-listed artists from the industry, including Paris Hilton, Danielle Fishel, and more. Check out the video below!

Lance Bass on Father’s Day

Bass took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures with Turchin, Violet, and Alexander on Father’s Day, and showed they were all having fun in the pool. Sharing the pictures where the dads can be seen playing with the kiddos, he captioned, "Easter was a HIT! Happy Flag Day to all you Papas!!"

Who is NSYNC?

NSYNC is a boy band formed in 1995 by Chris Kirkpatrick, featuring Kirkpatrick, Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, and JC Chasez as the band members. 20 years after the boys reunited at the 2023 VMAs, they released their first single ‘Better Together’, which is one of the soundtracks for the animated film Trolls Band Together.

Isn’t Violet the cutest? What do you think?

