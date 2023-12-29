Lance Bass fans rumors about NSYNC comeback; Exploring his latest comments on the iconic pop group's potential reunion

90s pop music fans might see their wishes of an NSYNC reunion come true soon enough if Lance Bass is to be believed.

While appearing on the online game show Rent Free, the former band member said, “Look we are talking about it,”when asked about NSYNC’s reunion plans.

NSYNC, composed of five members namely Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, and Lance Bass debuted in 1995 and became an instant global pop culture phenomenon. Their harmonious melodies paired with synchronized dance steps left an imprint on every 90s pop culture fan. NSYNC remained one of the top-performing boy's bands until the group announced a hiatus in 2002. The group never got back together since then.

When is it happening? Lance Bass shares insight about NSYNC’s reunion plans

NSYNC’s former group member Lance Bass appeared on an online game show titled Rent Free where he hinted at a possible reunion of the coveted boy band.

While interacting with Ankur Jain, the founder and CEO of Bilt Rewards, Lance Bass confirmed that the group is mulling over a potential comeback plan. “Look we are talking about it,” Lance said while also adding that he “hope to have some good news, at some point.”

Ankur Jain, not at all satisfied with the ambiguous answer, pushed Lance for a verified date for the highly anticipated reunion. He suggested Jan 1 as a good day to which Lance replied, “Give us a little more time than that.”

NSYNC came together for the Trolls Band Together soundtrack

While the sensational pop group has not yet confirmed or denied a reunion request from fans, they did give them a little something to hold on to.

NSYNC came together for the soundtrack of The Trolls Band Together, an animated jukebox musical comedy film. NSYNC collaborated on the lead single of the film Better Place and that, ladies and gentlemen, was the group’s first musical tryst together in more than two decades. The band’s last studio album, Celebrity, came out in 2001.

NSYNC’s memorable get-together throughout the years

After announcing their hiatus in 2002, NSYNC’s members embarked on their solo journeys and succeeded in carving their names in the pop culture scene.

Justin Timberlake has had a highly successful solo musical career. His solo albums Justified, and Man of the Woods among others became mega hits. He also ventured into acting and thrived as an actor. JC Chasez also came out with a solo album in 2004. He worked as a songwriter and producer while also appearing as a judge on reality TV shows. Other members of the group also continued to pursue their solo careers.

NSYNC came together in 2013 for a special performance at the MTV VMAs. The reunion was highly anticipated and well-received by fans.

The five boys also made an appearance at the 2023 MTV VMAs when they presented Taylor Swift with an award.

