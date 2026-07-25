Lanterns Trailer: John Stewart Steps Up To Replace Hal Jordan As Green Lantern As They Face Manhunters; Out On August 16

Lanterns, starring Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre in the lead roles, is an upcoming series set to premiere on HBOMax on August 16, 2026. Ahead of its release, the makers have unveiled the official trailer for Lanterns.

Lanterns Trailer

The 3-minute and 9-second trailer introduces the story of Hal Jordan and John Stewart, with the latter stepping into the role of the next Green Lantern as he joins the Corps. Initially believing he would serve as Hal's backup, John soon realizes that his journey is about taking over from Jordan.

The trailer also teases the Manhunters as the primary antagonists, while Sinestro makes an appearance. The series will consist of eight episodes and will be available for streaming in India on JioHotstar.

Watch the trailer here:

Lanterns will premiere on August 16, 2026, with the finale scheduled to stream on October 4, 2026. It is part of the DCU's Chapter One: Gods and Monsters and marks the third television series in the DC Universe (DCU).

Lanterns follows veteran Green Lantern Hal Jordan and new recruit John Stewart as they search for a demise on Earth that uncovers a much larger mystery. The series adopts a detective-style narrative inspired by True Detective and Slow Horses.

Created by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King, the series has Mundy serving as the showrunner. Kyle Chandler stars as Hal Jordan, while Aaron Pierre portrays John Stewart. The cast also includes Kelly Macdonald and Nathan Fillion, who reprises his role as Guy Gardner.

In addition to the lead cast, the series features Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Ulrich Thomsen, Nicole Ari Parker, and others in key roles. Stephanie Economou serves as the composer, while Slow Horses director James Hawes helms the first two episodes. Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel, and Alik Sakharov also direct episodes of the series.

Armando Salas and Florian Hoffmeister serve as the cinematographers, while Emily E. Greene handles the editing.

Meanwhile, the DC Universe recently unveiled the trailer for its first horror film, Clayface. The upcoming movie is part of the Gods and Monsters chapter with Tom Rhys Harries in the lead role.

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