Larry David’s relatable reaction to New York Fashion Week has Twitter BUZZING with hilarious comparisons
New York Fashion Week may have wowed the best of celebrities with world-class fashion but by the looks of it, Larry David wasn’t a fan. The 74-year-old actor and comedian was spotted plugging his ears and resting his arms on his legs as models strutted their stuff at Staud’s Spring 22 show over the weekend in New York. 

 

As soon as the video from the show surfaced online, it went viral. Leaving fans, fashion mongers and the public poking fun at David’s relatable gesture during fashion week. Scroll down to see some of the best Twitter reactions to Larry David’s unbothered gesture. 

 

One wrote: “Haha I met Larry David at a Christmas party and he looked at me like I was a piece of shit he stood in. And it’s exactly what I wanted from Larry David interaction. Haha.” 

While another said: “Larry David at a fashion show is one of the best things I’ve seen in any fashion show,” and one joked: “​​Larry David at fashion week is me in every meeting that could have been an email.”

Another one wrote: “They’re either filming for curb or it’s exactly what I would expect from Larry David at fashion week. Either way, I’m here for it,” and one said: “Larry David plugging his ears at New York Fashion Week is camp.”

​​

