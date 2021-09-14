Larry David’s relatable reaction to New York Fashion Week has Twitter BUZZING with hilarious comparisons

New York Fashion Week may have wowed the best of celebrities with world-class fashion but by the looks of it, Larry David wasn’t a fan. The 74-year-old actor and comedian was spotted plugging his ears and resting his arms on his legs as models strutted their stuff at Staud’s Spring 22 show over the weekend in New York.

As soon as the video from the show surfaced online, it went viral. Leaving fans, fashion mongers and the public poking fun at David’s relatable gesture during fashion week. Scroll down to see some of the best Twitter reactions to Larry David’s unbothered gesture.

One wrote: “Haha I met Larry David at a Christmas party and he looked at me like I was a piece of shit he stood in. And it’s exactly what I wanted from Larry David interaction. Haha.”

Haha I met Larry David at a Christmas party and he looked at me like I was a piece of shit he stood in. And it’s exactly what I wanted from Larry David interaction. Haha https://t.co/aceZj1J4qR — michael (@bisping) September 13, 2021

While another said: “Larry David at a fashion show is one of the best things I’ve seen in any fashion show,” and one joked: “​​Larry David at fashion week is me in every meeting that could have been an email.”

Larry David at a fashion show is one of the best things I’ve seen in any fashion show. pic.twitter.com/Q18F9kfAmq — Mads (@filledcroissant) September 13, 2021

Larry David at fashion week is me in every meeting that could have been an email pic.twitter.com/qa5DVTbsrO — Hi there, it’s Sage (@SagerToothTiger) September 13, 2021

Another one wrote: “They’re either filming for curb or it’s exactly what I would expect from Larry David at fashion week. Either way, I’m here for it,” and one said: “Larry David plugging his ears at New York Fashion Week is camp.”

They’re either filming for curb or it’s exactly what I would expect from Larry David at fashion week. Either way, I’m here for it. pic.twitter.com/qAHfS9egb4 — Don Julio (@Jeezyvega) September 13, 2021

Larry David plugging his ears at New York Fashion Week is camp pic.twitter.com/wltL0vyrUc — Emily (@emilybernay) September 13, 2021

Also Read: Comedian Larry David praises Woody Allen's memoir; says unable to believe director could do any wrong

​​