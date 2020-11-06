Lashana Lynch REVEALS how she coped with the 'attacks and abuse' after being cast as 007 in No Time To Die

Lashana Lynch, who plays Nomi in No Time To Die, spoke candidly in an interview about how she dealt with the backlash for being the first woman and POC actor cast as 007.

No Time To Die will mark Daniel Craig's last outing as the revered British spy and fans can't wait for the 52-year-old actor's one last hurrah. Moreover, Bond 25 also makes history with the unveiling of Lashana Lynch's character Nomi as the first woman and POC actor to play 007. However, Lynch was subjected to a ton of hate by trolls over the 007 casting and eventually, she deleted her social media apps for a week, meditated and saw no one but her family.

In a candid interview with Harper's Bazaar UK, Lashana shared her thoughts on the social media abuse she was subjected to after the revelation of her playing 007. "I am one Black woman -- if it were another Black woman cast in the role, it would have been the same conversation, she would have got the same attacks, the same abuse," the 32-year-old actor confessed and added that she has to remind herself that this conversation is happening. More importantly, she's a part of something that will be very, very revolutionary.

Lashana also didn't just jump at the opportunity of being a part of the iconic James Bond franchise and instead had multiple talks with producer Barbara Broccoli, director Cary Joji Fukunaga and co-writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge over what Nomi might represent. The Captain Marvel star searched for atleast one moment in No Time To Die's script where Black audience members would nod their heads and tut at the reality but also be glad to see their real life represented. Lynch iterates that whichever project she's a part of, the Black experience presented by her needs to be 100% authentic because "too slick, a cast-iron figure" type characters is completely against what she stands for.

Lashana also admitted to Harper's Bazaar UK that she's grateful to challenge the narratives of race and gender stereotypes through Nomi while adding, "We’re moving away from toxic masculinity, and that’s happening because women are being open, demanding and vocal, and calling out misbehaviour as soon as we see it."

