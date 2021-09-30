The Last Duel: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Jodie Comer's period film gets a release date in India

One of the most-anticipated projects has been Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's The Last Duel since the duo is collaborating after a while. The period drama also stars Adam Driver, Jodie Comer in lead and with Ridley Scott's direction, it promises to be an epic. The film has now found a release date in India and will hit the theatres on October 22.

Considering how badly the pandemic put a stop to the theatre business, it has been a delight to see things go back to normalcy and with some big releases being lined up for theatrical release during the festival season in India. With October 22 also being a big day for Maharashtra as theatres reopen after a long time, there will be two big Hollywood releases on the day with Tom Hardy's Venom: Let There Be Carnage also slated for the same day release.

The Last Duel trailers and promos have promised an intriguing tale and with a cast as stellar as this one, the expectations are high from this film. Set in 14th century France, the film follows the story of France’s last sanctioned duel between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, two friends turned bitter rivals. The film will also shed light on what can be considered to be the earliest discussions on a MeToo situation.

With The Last Duel, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are not only co-starring together again but have also worked on the film's script together after their Oscar-winning Good Will Hunting from 1997. We bet fans are going to be excited to catch this film in theatres on October 22.

