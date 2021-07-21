The Last Duel Trailer: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Adam Driver & Jodie Comer fight over truth and death; WATCH

The trailer of Ridley Scott's much-talked about epic drama, The Last Duel was finally released and fans can't wait to catch this epic in theatres soon. Reuniting Hollywood's best friends, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, the medieval epic also stars Killing Eve's Jodie Comer and Adam Driver in key roles. As the name of the film suggests, it revolves around one big showdown, all because of one woman's honour and words.

The film's plot is set in 14th century France and revolves around the last judicial duel to occur in the country as per which one man was judged against the other in a deadly trial of swords. The Last Duel finds itself to explore the theme of MeToo in the 14th century as Jodie Comer's Marguerite de Carrouges alleges assault charges against Jacques Le Gris (Driver). It is then that we see Affleck who plays role of King Charles VI ordering a duel between Damon and Driver's characters.

Check out the trailer of The Last Duel here:

The trailer boasts of some powerful moments with Jodie Comer leaving a strong impact. Also, the dialogue for the epic drama seems sharp as we also see one of the characters delivering lines such as, "The truth does not matter. There is only the power of men." The first trailer of the film has certainly left fans mighty impressed.

The Last Duel has been written by Nicole Holofcener, Affleck, and Damon. This marks Affleck and Damon's first writing collaboration since their 1997 Oscar-winning film, Good Will Hunting.

The Last Duel is slated for an October 15, 2021 release in the US theatres.

