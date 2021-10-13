The Last Duel Trailer: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jodie Comer's medieval tale promises modern relevance

A new trailer of The Last Duel starring Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jodie Comer and Adam Driver has now been released and it looks nothing short of epic. Set in 14th century France, the Ridley Scott directorial promises everything from grand cinematography to impressive performances. The film is all set to release in theatres on October 22 in India.

The film is based on a true story and revolves around the last legally sanctioned duel in France. In the film, Marguerite de Carrouges (Jodie Comer) accuses her husband’s best friend Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) of sexual assault. While he denies the accusation, Marguerite is forced to repeatedly confess that she's telling the truth, even to her husband, Jean de Carrouges who challenges to fight Le Gris in a duel to punish him.

At one point in the trailer, Marguerite is also told by a woman, "The truth does not matter. There is only the power of men."

Check out the trailer here:

The Last Duel despite being set in the medieval time, finds itself of relevance even in modern times as it deals with a similar situation to that of MeToo cases where oftentimes there's victim-blaming involved.

The Last Duel is a special film for Matt Damon and Ben Affleck as the duo have collaborated as writers for it after nearly two decades since their Academy Award-winning film, The Good Will Hunting. The film also has the duo collaborating as co-stars since Affleck will also be seen in the role of French nobleman in the film.

