The Last Duel Twitter Review: Fans can’t stop gushing about Ben Affleck & ‘Bennaisance’

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jodie Comer and Adam Driver starrer The Last Duel just released in theatres today and before you spend your weekend trying to catch the flick in theatres, we’re bringing you the most honest Twitter reviews fo the film.

If you aren’t aware, the film follows Matt Damon aka Jean de Carrouges, a respected knight known for his bravery and skill on the battlefield. Adam Driver aka Jacques Le Gris is a squire whose intelligence makes him one of the most admired nobles in the court. When Le Gris viciously assaults Carrouges' wife (Jodie Comer), she steps forward to accuse her attacker, an act of bravery and defiance that puts her life in jeopardy. The ensuing trial by combat, a gruelling duel to the death, places the fate of all three in God's hands. Now that you know what the gist of the historic drama is, scroll down for Twitterati’s take on it.

Ridley Scott's #TheLastDuel is a mature, medieval drama on a big budget supercharged by the Me Too movement and galvanised by an astounding Jodie Comer. Not without its issues (namely pace and tone) but it feels like a rare movie out of Hollywood these days: epic, adult, timely. pic.twitter.com/UYimYfoUfX — Awais Irfan (@OasisAwais) October 14, 2021

I did not think I was gonna like #TheLastDuel this much but holy shit this was great pic.twitter.com/Kpoa44j1LO — Brother Bro (@withbrotherbro) October 16, 2021

When you are writing a review of #TheLastDuel but it evolves into a love letter about Ben Affleck and the Benaissance… pic.twitter.com/MKnwJ68aAl — Dallas King (@DallasKing1138) October 14, 2021

amazing cast and brilliant actors! They really deserve award for this movie! #TheLastDuel pic.twitter.com/UXJeQ7wwaJ — a (@jennyxblock) October 14, 2021

#TheLastDuel is an engaging, powerful, and brilliantly directed epic from Ridley Scott. It's told in such a unique way, that kept it compelling despite the serious subject matter. Matt Damon, Adam Driver, and Ben Affleck are all great, but Jodie Comer is on a whole other level. pic.twitter.com/CMf5GmA4gB —What Nate Does In The Shadows (@NateKnowsMovies) October 17, 2021

