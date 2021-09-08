Last Night in Soho Trailer: Thomasin McKenzie sets out to solve Anya Taylor-Joy’s murder mystery; WATCH

The trailer of Light Night in Soho is out, and it has its moments of calm and storm. With Thomasin McKenzie coming to Soho to become a fashion designer, she finds out about a certain murder from the 60s which keeps her occupied. An Edgar Wright directorial, Last Night in Soho features McKenzie, Matt Smith, and Anya Taylor-Joy in the lead roles.

In the movie, McKenzie’s Eloise dreams of being alive in 1960s Soho and her dream actually comes true! This is when hell breaks loose for the girl who mysteriously gets transported to 1960s Soho, where she interacts with Anya Taylor-Joy’s Sandie, whose glamour is beyond comparison. Eloise’s reality and dreams slowly turn to merge into one another, as she finds herself partly living the life of Taylor-Joy’s Sandie who hides dark secrets, which ultimately results in a murder.

Eloise sets out to solve a murder mystery when Matt Smith’s Jack supposedly takes away Sandie’s life. She follows the trail of events to stop them from happening while meddling in the lives of both Sandie and Jack. However, the scenes in the trailer spoil a lot, and the story seems to be laid out for the audience already.

Watch the trailer here:

Last Night in Soho’s official trailer gives us a perfect picture of life during the 1960s in London with attractive landscapes and charismatic people everywhere. The trailer shows many of the cast members including Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Terence Stamp, Diana Rigg, Rita Tushingham, Michael Aja, and Synnove Karlson. The movie is set to release in the theatres on October 29.

