The Last Thing He Told Me: Jennifer Garner REPLACES Julia Roberts in upcoming limited series

Julia Roberts has withdrawn from the limited series The Last Thing He Told Me on Apple TV+. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer Garner will play the title character in the drama based on Laura Dave's book. Due to schedule difficulties, Roberts had to withdraw from the project, which the streamer had ordered straight to series in December 2020.

Meanwhile, Garner (Yes Day, Alias) will also serve as an executive producer on the project, which is a collaboration between Reese Witherspoon's Hellos Sunshine and Disney's 20th Television. The Last Thing He Told Me will feature a mother (Garner) who develops an unusual friendship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter while investigating why her husband abruptly disappeared. As per THR, Dave's book was released in May and quickly climbed to the top of The New York Times bestseller list for hardback fiction. She is translating the novel for Apple and acts as co-creator, with her husband, Josh Singer (Spotlight, The Post).

The Last Thing He Told Me is Garner's second Apple TV+ series, after My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, which she executive produces with her former Alias employer, J.J. Abrams, Ben Stephenson, and Amy Silverstein, who penned the book on which it is based. Garner is repped by Linden Entertainment, CAA, The Lede Company and Sloane Offer.

Garner most recently appeared in and produced the Netflix film Yes Day. She will soon be seen in the science-fiction picture The Adam Project, opposite Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana, and Mark Ruffalo.

