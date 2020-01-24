The Last Thing He Wanted Trailer: Anne Hathaway tries to uncover illegal arms deal in a political thriller

The Last Thing He Wanted sees Anne Hathaway as the journalist Elena McMahon, who is also referred to as 'a reporter with a moral compass.'

The upcoming flick The Last Thing He Wanted sees Anne Hathaway as the journalist Elena McMahon, who is also referred to as 'a reporter with a moral compass.' The character of Elena McMahon tries to help her father played by Willem Dafoe with a casual errand, she finds herself in the middle of some murky activities which later turns out to be an illegal arms deal. The trailer of The Last Thing He Wanted sees the Hollywood actress who featured in the film, The Devil Wears Prada sitting in her office at the Associated Press. Heavily armed men barge into the office, and Anne is seen jumping into a van with her bag.

The film sees Ben Affleck as a character named Treat Morrison who is a suit tie wearing government employee involved in matters, that the journalist Elena McMahon is yet to uncover. The Netflix film is helmed by Mudbound writer and director Dee Rees. The political thriller is based on novel written by Joan Didion, of the same name. The edge of the seat thriller will release on Netflix on February 21. The Last Thing He Wanted will also premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. The trailer of the Anne Hathaway and Ben Affleck starrer sees the leading lady taking on the dark forces and chasing the villains responsible for smuggling dangerously fatal weapons.

Director Dee Rees, co-wrote the screenplay along with Marco Villalobos. The nail-biting story line of The Last Thing He Wanted will see the fearless Elena McMahon track the Iran-Contra arms-for-drugs plot and find the person behind running the illegal operation. Actress Rosie Perez is another journalist, adding her intelligence to Elena McMahon's reality.

