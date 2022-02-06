Lata Mangeshkar passes away: A look at the veteran singer's international achievements that made India proud

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6, 2022, aged 92. Referred to as Bollywood's nightingale, the veteran singer became India's most celebrated artist as she lent her voice for over 30,000 songs in various languages in a career that spanned over seven decades. The singer was recognised for her singing talent not only in India but also on an international level.

Among her various achievements, Lata Mangeshkar was also honoured with India's highest civilian honour in 2001. In terms of her Bollywood career, the singer's voice immortalised several songs including the likes Lag Jaa Gale, Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai, Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon among others that will stay in our hearts forever. While her soulful voice serenaded millions after her Bollywood career took off, Mangeshkar made her singing debut at the tender age of 13.

As we remember the icon for her unforgettable contribution to the music industry, we also celebrate some of her biggest international achievements that made India proud.

Guinness Book of World Records

The voice that shaped India's music industry became internationally recognised in the Guinness Book of World Records as well. Lata Mangeshkar was listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as the most recorded artist in history, with more than 30,000 songs credited to her in multiple languages. The singer is known to have lent her voice for several songs in varied Indian languages Hindi, Bengali, Marathi among others.

Platinum Disc of EMI London

Lata Mangeshkar has been listed out to be the only Asian to have received the Platinum Disc of EMI London.

Honorary citizenships

According to reports, in 1980, the legendary singer was honoured as a citizen of The Republic of Surinam, South America. Not only this but she was also presented with the Honorary Citizenship of United States in Houston, Texas in 1987.

Highest civilian award of France

Among Lata Mangeshkar's several international achievements, one is also that she was also awarded the Legion of Honour by France in 2010. The Legion of Honour, is the highest French order of merit, both military and civil.

While Mangeshkar has bid adieu to us, the singer's achievements and her songs will continue to make us proud and celebrate the legacy she has left behind.

ALSO READ: Lata Mangeshkar Death: Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar & others pay tribute to India’s nightingale