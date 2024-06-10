Late Actor Michael Landon's Daughter RECALLS He Didn't Prioritize His Health After Cancer Diagnosis

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Michael Landon was an actor par excellence. Landon earned tremendous fame and success and worked with many great directors on their passion projects in his career. He was an iconic multitalented figure in the film industry, best known for his roles in the beloved television series Bonanza, Little House on the Prairie, and several other influential projects.

In April 1991, the actor was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and three months after the announcement, he passed away on July 1, 1991, at the age of 54. His daughter Leslie Landon Matthews recently revealed how her late father, Landon, didn't prioritize his health before his diagnosis.

Leslie Landon Matthews shared her late father didn't prioritize his health

In a recent interview with Fox News, late legendary actor Michael Landon's daughter Leslie Landon Matthews revealed that his father didn't prioritize his health before he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

The former actress shared that her father was "stubborn" and avoided doing health checkups. She told the outlet, "The one thing that I know was part of my dad’s personality was his stubbornness. And I don’t think staying on top of his health was a priority. I think he put it aside."

Landon further recalled that before his diagnosis, her father started experiencing severe stomach pain during a vacation. She said he had to cut the trip short and return home to see a doctor because he could no longer ignore the pain.

"By the time my dad was having uncontrollable pain in his stomach, he was on vacation with my stepmom and younger sibling. . . . He flew home early from Utah to go to his doctor’s appointment. He couldn’t ignore it anymore," Leslie Landon said.

Leslie Landon Matthews said that if her dad were alive today, he would admit that he made a mistake by not prioritizing his health. "I think if my dad was alive today, he would say, ‘Boy, I blew it.' I really should have been staying on top of my health every year and making sure I was getting full checkups."

Late actor Michael Landon's daughter says 'he was a superman'

In a previous interview with People magazine, Michael Landon's daughter, Leslie Landon Matthews, remembered her late father, saying, "We just felt like he was a Superman. He was bigger than life."

Landon was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in April 1991, and three months after announcing the news he passed away on July 1 at the age of 54.

His daughter recalled, "He definitely showed his vulnerable side in announcing this illness, but he wanted to stay as hopeful as possible that he could beat it. She added, "I think the part that probably was surprising to all of us was how quickly we saw his health deteriorate, " adding, "He was a busy man burning the candle at both ends. I think his own health got put on the back burner."

The late actor was a proud father to nine children: Mark, Josh, Michael Jr., Christopher, Sean, Cheryl, Leslie, Shawna, and Jennifer.