Late actress Anne Heche once 'warned' Portia de Rossi about dating her ex Ellen DeGeneres

Anne Heche had her reservations about Portia de Rossi getting into a relationship with her ex Ellen DeGeneres. The late actress revealed in a podcast interview that has resurfaced on the Internet after her death. Heche passed away at the age of 53 last Friday when she crashed her car into a house and suffered major injuries. Ultimately, the actress was pronounced brain dead.

During a chat with her co-host on her podcast, Heche talked about a time when Rossi came to her for advice before going after the talk show host. Heche has previously been in a relationship with Ellen. Heche revealed that Rossi was thinking that she would become a "poster child" for gay relationships if she went out with Ellen for three years from 1997 to 2000. In an episode of Better Together back in 2021, Heche disclosed, "I warned Portia," she continued, "Portia even asked me about Ellen before she came to my wedding [to Coleman Laffoon], and Portia even said, ‘I’m gonna go after Ellen,'" per Page Six.

Heche, at the time, told Rossi, "‘You won’t be the poster child, girl, because guess what? That poster child has already been taken, and by the way, it wasn’t a great spot." She added, "‘But yours ain’t gonna be any easier. And I’m telling you now, like, red flag, red flag, red flag!'" Heche went on to subtly shade de Rossi and compared her to a luxury car. "I realized that Ellen drove a Porsche … and then she married one," quipped Heche.

