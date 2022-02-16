Late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' family files wrongful death lawsuit against Alec Baldwin

The family of Halyna Hutchins, who died on the set of Rust during filming, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and others engaged in the film's production. The family's lawyers stated during a news conference on Tuesday, February 15, that the lawsuit was filed in New Mexico.

“Mr. Baldwin and others were responsible and are responsible for safety on the job site,” attorney Brian Panish said on Tuesday, adding that “reckless conduct and cost-cutting measures” led to the cinematographer’s death, as per US Weekly. Hutchins, 42, was killed in October 2021 when the 63-year-old 30 Rock star was carrying a fake pistol with a live bullet that was discharged, wounding director Joel Souza as well. Baldwin later claimed that he did not pull the trigger despite being told the firearm was "cold" (meaning unloaded).

The complaint was filed on behalf of Hutchins' surviving family members, including her husband, Matthew Hutchins, and their son, Andros, who is nine years old. According to the family's attorneys, the Oscar nominee and other crew members violated "15 industry standards" for the use of weapons on set, including not employing a rubber gun and failing to instruct all of the cast and crew on safe firearms handling.

However, as per US Weekly, during an in-depth interview with ABC News two months after the shooting, Baldwin talked out about the tragedy. “I didn’t pull the trigger,” he said in December 2021. “I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them. Never. I have no idea [how a bullet got in there]. Someone put a live bullet in a gun. A bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property.” The New York native added that he didn’t feel guilty about the tragedy, saying, “I might have killed myself if I felt that I was responsible. I don’t say that lightly.”

