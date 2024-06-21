Late Leslie Jordan to Be Honored Posthumously with Lifetime Achievement Award at Hollywood Museum

Leslie Jordan will forever be a Hollywood legend. The actor swept the public off their feet with his performances. He was known for his comedic roles, which he performed flawlessly with great comedic timing.

The actor passed away on October 24, 2022. Many of his fans were shocked to hear about the performer’s sudden death at the age of 67. To honor Jordan’s decades-long career, he will have an award named after him, per The Hollywood Reporter.

More on Leslie Jordan Lifetime Achievement Award

As reported by the outlet, on June 25, 2024, the actor will be honored with the inaugural Leslie Jordan Lifetime Achievement Award at the Hollywood Museum.

The posthumous award will be accepted by director Del Shores, who was the late actor’s long-time friend and also the owner of the Del Shores Foundation.

This award acceptance by Shores will officially mark the launch of the queer tribute exhibit, the 11th annual Real to Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBTQ+ in Hollywood.

The night will be complemented by a special comedy performance by the legendary gay icon, Bruce Vilanch. It will also feature speakers including Amme Walker, Emerson Collins, and Del Shores.

This honor is significant as it does justice to Leslie Jordan’s career trajectory and the hard work he put into making a name for himself.

Previously, on April 22, 2023, the late actor was honored with the Leslie Jordan Awards for Excellence in Arts at the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s gala.

Advertisement

Who will attend the ceremony?

According to the publication, the event will be attended by Kate Linder, Jeremy Miller, Lee Purcell, Alice Amter, Rico E. Anderson, Kathy Kolla, Tyrone DuBose, Melissa Niece Smith, and Eve Richards. The Hollywood Museum director and founder, Donelle Dadigan, will also attend the ceremony.

Along with them, Gary Lane, Larry Lane, Paul L. Hart, Geoffery Mark, Peter Szeliga, Mark Paul, Brooke St. John, Darren Deng, Bobby Trendy, Jason Stuart, Guillermo Diaz, Shawn Pelofsky, John Tucker, Megan Davis, Alan Rich, Jackette Knightley, Sherry Vine, Ingenue, Glen Alen, and many more will be present.

As per the outlet, the founder of the museum, Dadigan, elaborated on the works housed in the museum located in the Max Factor building. He said, “The museum welcomes the opportunity to create and showcase this important exhibition.”

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande Reveals That Penn Badgley Used 'Silicone Cutlets' From Her Mom's Bra As 'Knee Pads' During The Boy Is Mine Shoot