Late Music Icon Prince Set To Receive Posthumous Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame; Details Inside

The late music icon and legend Prince was recently announced as one of the inductees for the 2025 Hollywood Walk of Fame. The artist who gave epic songs to the world, such as Play in the Sunshine, When Doves Cry, and more, has been inducted into the Hall of Fame in several categories.

Let’s have a look at the recent induction of the late and great star and learn about the category in which he is an inductee this time.

Late music icon Prince inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame 2025

Prince has always been looked upon as a legend. While coming up with great numbers that did impress the whole world and having them groove to his tracks, the music mogul did create a history around his name.

To honor his work and the gifts he gave to the world, he has now been inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

With some of the best names from every industry, Jimmy Jam, who is a Hollywood Walk of Famer himself, announced the class of 2025. Within the recording category, in a news conference that was held on Monday in Hollywood, Jam came up with names like Green Day, George Strait, Busta Rhymes, The Isley Brothers, and more.

However, he saved a legend's name for last.

"The iconic, my junior high school classmate in Minneapolis, Prince is going on the Walk of Fame," Jam announced.

Further, after announcing the only winner in the radio category, Adam Carolla, he addressed Prince while mentioning that, although he is watching the world from above, “you're gonna be right down here with us to celebrate."

Along with the 2,782 stars on the famous Walk of Fame on Hollywood Boulevard, a few new honorees were announced, including names such as David Beckham, Jane Fonda, Chris Wallace, and Misty Copeland.

The categories for the Walk of Fame were TV, motion pictures, live theater, sports, entertainment, radio, and recordings.

About Prince

Prince was an artist widely recognized for his high-range falsetto and screams in his songs. While he was mainly known for his singing, he was also a multi-instrumentalist as well as an actor.

He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004. Then, in 2006, he became the inductee of the U.K. Music Hall of Fame and then the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame in 2016.

The music legend has won seven Grammys and an Oscar, along with an honorary posthumous Doctor of Humane Letters from the University of Minnesota in 2016.

Prince died on April 21, 2016, at the age of 57.

