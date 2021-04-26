  1. Home
Late Naya Rivera, Jessica Walter not mentioned in Oscars 2021 In Memoriam; Netizens left disappointed

Apart from the historic wins, Oscars 2021 also received flak from netizens as the 'In Memoriam' segment left out a few well known artists.
The Oscars 2021 was celebrated on many levels . However, it also received flak from netizens as the 'In Memoriam' segment left out a few well known artists. Netizens were quick to point out how late 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera, who passed away last year due to a tragic drowning incident, was not honoured. Naya had appeared in a few movies such as the 2017 Charlie Sheen comedy 'Mad Families'. 

One Twitter user tweeted about Rivera saying, "How in the world is she not included wtf is going on?!" Meanwhile, Arrested Development actress Jessica Walter was also missed out of the tribute. Walter who has been films such as 1998’s “Slums of Beverly Hills,” passed away in March at the age of 80. "The In Memorium section of the #Oscars is always rough, but how on earth did they not include Jessica Walter," a user tweeted. 

Another section of netizens also pointed out how songwriter Adam Schlesinger was not included in the section. Adam, who passed away battling Covid-19 at the age of 52 in April 2020, had been nominated for Best Original Song at the 1997 Oscars for “That Thing You Do!”

“I know every year they miss some people in the In Memoriam, but not including Adam Schlesinger is a REALLY big miss. #Oscars,” tweeted one fan. Many others also pointed out how the Oscars ended abruptly and felt rushed towards the end. 

