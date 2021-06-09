Late Naya Rivera‘s dad George reveals heartbreaking details of their final call; Says he had a ‘bad feeling’

Late Glee alum Naya Rivera‘s dad George recently got candid about his last conversation with the 33-year-old actress. Scroll down for details.

Late actress Naya Rivera‘s dad George recently got candid about his late daughter and remembered their last conversation. Naya tragically passed away at 33 in a drowning accident in 2020 in Lake Piru while with her young son Josey. Her father George, 64, recently spoke to People magazine about their final call. “She would always bounce stuff off me, and she wanted to go swimming with Josey out in the middle of the lake,” he revealed.

He said Naya told him the boat didn’t have an anchor, and George realized that going into the lake to swim would be a bad idea. “I could see that the wind was blowing and my stomach was just cringing. I kept telling her, ‘Don’t get out of the boat! Don’t get out of the boat! It will drift away when you’re in the water.’”

He said the call cut out about three minutes afterwards. “It was just heartbreaking,” he went on to say of the call, during which he took a final screenshot of Naya smiling under the boat’s canopy. “I had this bad feeling that was just killing me,” he continued. It was later determined by a medical examiner that Naya drowned after going into the water and exhausting herself while struggling to get Josey back into the boat after a swim. “It’s still pretty much a big blur of pain almost a year later. Things are slowly coming a little more into focus, but I don’t know if I’ll ever find closure from this. I miss her every day,” he said.

Also Read: RIP Naya Rivera: Authorities confirm the Glee star died due to accidental drowning

Share your comment ×