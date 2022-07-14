Late Night Talking MV: Harry Styles throws an epic slumber party with pillow fights and bed-hopping fun

Harry Styles recently dropped the new music video for his song Late Night Talking from his album Harry's House. The foot-tapping track gets a fun, slumber party vibe in the music video as the singer goes on bed-hopping adventures while frolicking on mattresses sporting polka-dotted night suits. Harry's music videos are known to be unique and this one is no less.

Directed by Bradley and Pablo, the fun music video showcases Harry hopping from one bed to another which are thrown in different locations including an art gallery, a restaurant and also on the streets of London. The singer can be seen lying in bed and also having pillow fights with several models. In the track, Harry sings about his romantic overtures as the lyrics say, "We’ve been doing all this late night talking/ ‘Bout anything you want until the morning/ Now you’re in my life/ I can’t get you off my mind."

Check out Harry Styles' music video here:

This is Harry's second music video from Harry House after he first released As It Was which showed him dancing on a turntable sporting a red jumpsuit. The singer who has been busy with Love on Tour has been making his fans go crazy for his antics with every show. From crowd interactions to his dance moves on stage, Styles has been performing sold-out shows the world over.

Apart from the singer's new album, he also has two major acting projects lined up. The trailers of his upcoming films, Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman have been released.

