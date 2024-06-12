Late Night With Seth Meyers To Drop Music Band Owing To Budget Cuts By NBC

NBC will not pull Late Night With Seth Meyers from its regular schedule rather has cut down the program’s budget significantly. The show will lose its music band instead but maintain scheduled air time. The channel has recently renewed its contract with the show till 2028, however, its signature 8G band will be missing from the future episodes.

The 8G Band has been with Seth Meyers since his show was established in 2014. It will no longer feature on NBC’s late-night show from autumn.

For the unversed, the band was put together by a one-time cast member on Saturday Night Live Fred Armisen, and has since 2014 had Syd Butler as a bassist, Eli Janney playing the keyboards, and Seth Jabour on guitar with different drummers coming in every week and appearances made by Armisen.

Speaking with Vulture, Janney confirmed that NBC recently informed them that they would be dropped from the program owing to financial difficulties.

He said, "In the end, NBC was adamant about where they wanted the budget to go. It’s not just the band; there’s a whole crew that works with the band, so there’s a lot of people employed. I think this was an easy way for them to cut the budget. Easy is not the right word."

Newer platforms hampering ratings more than viewership for these talk shows

According to Variety, though these shows are still culturally important, traditional ratings have dwindled as more viewers choose to watch clips online leading broadcasters into financial re-thinking. In recent times, late night hosts such as Conan O'Brien, Samantha Bee, James Corden, and Trevor Noah among others have left their respective networks.

Cheaper formats have replaced these programs at CBS and Comedy Central among other networks such as The Late Late Show being substituted by @fter Midnight, a game show hosted by Taylor Tomlinson featuring several comedians each week on CBS. On the other hand, Jon Stewart appears weekly on Comedy Central’s Daily Show, with the four days covered by correspondents.

Talking about the Late night shows, they have always had their signature bands that played live music elevating the sonic structure of the shows. For instance, Jon Batiste in Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Roots in The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, formerly Reggie Watts in James Corden's shows, etc. However, Late Night With Seth Meyers having to drop the band leads them to discover newer ways of staying on trend.

