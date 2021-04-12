Late Prince Philip reportedly remarked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview as 'madness'.

According to late Prince Philip's biographer Gyles Brandreth, he revealed that the late Prince thought "no good" would come out of Meghan and Harry's interview.

The royal family is currently mourning the loss of Prince Philip who passed away on Friday. While the funeral will be held later this week, his grandson Prince Harry has already reached UK without wife Meghan Markle. This is the first time in over a year that Prince Harry will be meeting his family after he and Meghan stepped back from their roles as senior working members of the royal family. Last month, the royal family saw its worst crises in a long time as Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah aired.

From accusations of racism against the royals to revealing that Meghan received zero help from the firm, the interview was a bombshell one. However, according to late Prince Philip's biographer Gyles Brandreth, "no good" would come out of the interview.

In a piece for the Daily Mail that he wrote on Sunday, Brandreth revealed that Prince Philip reportedly thought of Harry and Meghan's interview as 'madness'.

“I know from someone close to him that he thought Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey was ‘madness’ and ‘no good would come of it,’ ” Brandreth wrote, referring to The Duke of Edinburgh.

The biographer further added that he was not surprised. He wrote, "I was not surprised because that is exactly how he described to me the personal TV interviews given by Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales, back in the 1990s."

Meghan and Harry's explosive interview was aired when Prince Philip was in the hospital and was being treated for his heart conditions. The interview sent shockwaves not just in the royal family but across the world.

