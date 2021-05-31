Late Prince Philip trends on Twitter over his photo in King's College London's email, staff outraged

Late Prince Philip, on several occasions, has been known to pass racist remarks and this did not go down well with the university's staffers. Read on to know more.

It has been over a month since Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh's demise but the late royal made it to Twitter trends in India after several netizens bombarded the micro-blogging site. Turns out, King’s College London was forced to apologise after an email bulletin featuring a picture of Prince Philip upset the staffers. It all began when the university put out an email announcing the demise of Prince Philip in April.

The email's content read, "As the nation marks the death of HRH Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, we thought you might like to see this photo of the duke at the official opening of the Maughan Library in 2002, which some colleagues will remember." However, the email upset many staffers due to the Duke’s “historical racism”.

Prince Philip, on several occasions, has been known to pass racist remarks. The university's associate director Joleen Clarke was forced to issue an apology after receiving a number of complaints. In an email, she wrote, "The picture was included as a historical reference point following his death. The inclusion of the picture was not intended to commemorate him. Through feedback and subsequent conversations, we have come to realise the harm that this caused members of our community, because of his history of racist and sexist comments. We are sorry to have caused this harm."

While Twitter was divided over whether the university really needed to apologise or whether "grown adults" could have just moved on. One Twitter user remarked, "'King’s College London has been forced to apologise after an email bulletin featuring a picture of #PrincePhilip upset staff'. I'm still trying to work out if this is just a joke."

