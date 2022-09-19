Late Queen's coffin embellished with flowers from her wedding with Prince Philip at her funeral
King Charles III added a thoughtful touch to his mother's funeral casket. Find out what.
On Monday, the Queen's casket was moved from its laying in-state position and is now on its way to Windsor Castle for its last rounds of rituals before her burial. Royals from all around gathered at the Westminister Abbey in London to accompany the procession of the Queen's casket. The late Queen's beloved son King Charles III took extra care as he added meaning to the flowers atop her casket.
The newly-appointed King requested that his mother's casket be decorated with flowers that were part of her bouquet from her nuptials with Prince Philip. The royal family twitter revealed, "At The King’s request, the wreath contains foliage of Rosemary, English Oak and Myrtle (cut from a plant grown from Myrtle in The Queen’s wedding bouquet) and flowers, in shades of gold, pink and deep burgundy, with touches of white, cut from the gardens of Royal Residences," per Page Six.
Meanwhile, the wreath was not the only thing accompanying the late Queen at her funeral procession. Alongside the symbolic flowers were her crown and sceptre that made their way from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey with the coffin as they were placed at the centre of the church where the royals gathered to pay their respects and attend the late Queen's funeral service. King Charles III thought long and hard about his mother's funeral as he also lay a note on her coffin at the service which read, "In loving and devoted memory. Charles R." The procession was joined by the King and his Queen Consort alongside the two estranged brothers Prince William and Prince Harry with their wives. Prince William also brought along two of his little ones to the service as Prince George and Princess Charlotte stood beside their parents in church.
ALSO READ Prince Harry-Meghan Markle seated far apart from William and family at the Queen's funeral