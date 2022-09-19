Late Queen's coffin embellished with flowers from her wedding with Prince Philip at her funeral

On Monday, the Queen's casket was moved from its laying in-state position and is now on its way to Windsor Castle for its last rounds of rituals before her burial. Royals from all around gathered at the Westminister Abbey in London to accompany the procession of the Queen's casket. The late Queen's beloved son King Charles III took extra care as he added meaning to the flowers atop her casket.

The newly-appointed King requested that his mother's casket be decorated with flowers that were part of her bouquet from her nuptials with Prince Philip. The royal family twitter revealed, "At The King’s request, the wreath contains foliage of Rosemary, English Oak and Myrtle (cut from a plant grown from Myrtle in The Queen’s wedding bouquet) and flowers, in shades of gold, pink and deep burgundy, with touches of white, cut from the gardens of Royal Residences," per Page Six.