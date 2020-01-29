Late rapper Juice Wrld, who died at 21, has at least thousands of unreleased tracks; Details Inside

For the unversed, Juice Wrld passed away on December 8 and medical examiners recently concluded that he died of an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine.

It has been more than a month since rapper Juice Wrld passed away and his team is now coming together to discuss ideas of a posthumous album. According to a latest report in TMZ, Juice Wrld, who was only 21-years-old at the time of passing away has as many as 2000 unreleased tracks. His team is discussing ways to honour Juice Wrld with a music release. For the unversed, rapper passed away on December 8 and medical examiners recently concluded that he died of an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine.

With so many unreleased songs, Juice Wrld's team may soon release it as a posthumous album. If an album does not work out, the team is discussing various ways to release the music. According to TMZ's source, Juice WRLD was constantly recording, whether at home or on the road. The rapper did not do much besides ride his dirt bike and record music.

Juice Wrld reportedly died of a fatal drug overdose. As per reports, Chicago police officers were waiting for his jet to land after they were told that it carried a stash of guns and drugs. As part of the raid, the officers found 41 vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana, Six bottles of prescription codeine cough syrup, two 9mm pistols, a high-capacity ammunition magazine and metal-piercing bullets, The Tribune reported.

As for the rapper, he was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead due to drug overdose.

