Late singer Meat Loaf's wife Deborah Aday opens up about experiencing 'gut wrenching' grief: He was my world

Deborah Aday, Meat Loaf's widow, has expressed gratitude to fans for their well wishes, admitting that she is going through 'gut-wrenching' sadness in the aftermath of her husband's death last week.

According to sources, as per Daily Mail, the Bat Out Of Hell musician, whose real name was Michael Aday, died on January 20 at the age of 74 after fighting COVID-19. In an exclusive statement shared with PEOPLE, Aday says: "The grief I feel over the loss of my husband is gut-wrenching. I was lying close to Michael when he took his last breath and my sadness is beyond words. I've always called him by his given name because I didn't see him as 'Meat.' I feel much gratitude for the outpouring of love I have received from around the world." She continues, "For me, it was always about him. From the day we met, he was my world and I loved him. There wasn't a day that went by that we didn't tell the other how much we loved them. Not a day that we didn't hug each other."

However, Deborah is grateful that she waited till later in life to settle down since she met such a 'incredible' spouse. The couple married in 2007 and had been married for nearly 15 years when Meat Loaf unfortunately passed away.

Meanwhile, Pearl and Amanda Aday, Meat Loaf's devastated daughters, paid homage to their dad on Instagram following his passing on Thursday. Michael Aday shares children with his first wife, Leslie, with whom he was married for over two decades until 2001. However, Pearl was Leslie's former marriage's child, but Meat Loaf adopted her. He and Leslie had Amanda a few years later.

ALSO READ:Singer Meat Loaf passes away at the age of 74, confirms his family