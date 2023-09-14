‘Lately: Renaissance Tour’: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen shine in Silver at Beyonce's Vancouver show; PICS

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen recently made headlines as they graced Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in Vancouver, Canada. The power couple's sartorial choices stole the show, as they adhered to Beyoncé's request for fans to deck themselves in silver in honor of her 42nd birthday as per the reports by PEOPLE . John Legend, the 44-year-old behind hits like All of Me, and the eternally stunning Chrissy Teigen, radiated celestial elegance in their silver ensembles.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s Silvery-silver OOTD!

According to the reports by PEOPLE, John Legend recently commanded attention with his impeccable fashion sense. Dressed in a silver Dior bomber jacket, he paired it with a crisp white T-shirt, matching pants, and pristine white sneakers. A pair of stylish cat-eye sunglasses perched on his nose added a dash of cool to his look, making him the epitome of modern sophistication.

Furthermore, Chrissy Teigen, renowned for her fearless fashion choices, wholeheartedly embraced the theme with her signature panache. Her selection of a sleeveless crop top adorned with glistening silver pearls exemplified her mastery of style. She seamlessly matched it with feathered high-waisted pants and made a bold statement with oversized silver hoop earrings, leaving onlookers mesmerized by her ethereal presence. Check out their fits below:

John Legend’s recent happy-happy Instagram carousel:

What’s more, is that it wasn't just their fashion choices that had the world talking. John Legend took to his Instagram to share a heartwarming carousel of images, offering a glimpse of their family's fun day out. In a social media caption that encapsulated the evening, The Love Me Now singer dubbed it "Lately: Renaissance Tour (mirror ball sticker) + Babies, babies, babies"

Among the highlights is eight-month-old Esti Maxine, adorned in a pink and white outfit accentuated by a tiny gold bracelet. Luna Simone, aged 7, cuddled her 5-year-old brother, Miles Theodore, on a red and white checkered blanket, showcasing sibling affection amid the concert's splendor.

The youngest members of the family made adorable debuts as well. Two-month-old Wren Alexander, with an infectious smile, garnered attention with a close-up shot that melted hearts worldwide. Esti reappeared, this time sporting white love heart sunglasses and an enchanting pink onesie, embodying pure cuteness.

Fans couldn’t keep calm and were in awe of the cute family. Additionally, the comment section is filled with comments like, “Literal family goals forever” and “Angels!!!!”

