Latest 'IT couple' Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski have been secretly dating for the past 9 months?

According to recent reports Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski have been dating since the past nine months. The couple who is currently vacationing in Paris looked flirty at Kanye West’s concert in November 2019.
Mumbai
Recent reports suggest that Brad Pitt and his alleged new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski might have been an item since November 2019. It is also reported by US Weekly that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, 56, and the model, 27, looked flirty at Kanye West’s opera performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles in photos published by the Daily Mail around the same time. They were all smiles while chatting in their VIP seats and waiting for the show to begin.

 

Alia Shawkat, who was also once linked to Pitt but insisted they were just friends, sat in the row behind the Oscar winner and Poturalski at the concert. If you missed it, several sources confirmed on Wednesday, August 26, that Pitt and the German model are seeing each other amidst his messy divorce from Angelina Jolie. It was reported by US Weekly that earlier today, the budding couple were spotted arriving at Le Bourget Airport near Paris before heading to Château Miraval, the estate in the South of France that Pitt and the Maleficent star, 45, bought in 2008.

 

Brad’s new flame Poturalski is a model under the name Nico Mary and has graced the pages of magazines including Harper’s Bazaar and the German editions of Elle and Grazia. She also has a young son named Emil.

 

Pitt and Jolie split in September 2016 after two years of marriage and 12 years as a couple. They became legally single in April 2019 but have yet to finalize their divorce due to ongoing issues over custody of their six children: Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.

 

The Mr & Mrs Smith co-stars are set to appear in court in October. Earlier this month, Pitt’s legal team accused Jolie of attempting to delay the trial after she requested to disqualify the judge over his working relationship with one of the Fight Club star’s attorneys. Pitt’s lawyers responded by saying that the “individuals hurt most by Jolie’s transparently tactical gambit are the parties’ own children, who continue to be deprived of a final resolution to these custody issues.”

 

Credits :Daily Mail, US Weekly, Getty Images, Instagram

