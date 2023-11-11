Latin Grammy Awards 2023: From hosts and list of performers to date, venue, and where to watch; here's everything we know

The 2023 edition of the Latin Grammy Awards, also known as the Latin Grammys, is all set to take place this month. The annual ceremony recognizes talent from the Latin music industry and honors music in the Spanish and Portuguese languages. Here's everything we know about the upcoming 24th edition of the popular event including when and where it's happening, where to watch it, who is hosting, and which artists are performing.

Latin Grammy Awards 2023: Everything we know

When and where will Latin Grammy Awards 2023 be held?

The 2023 Latin Grammy Awards will be held on November 16, 2023, at the Conference and Exhibition Centre in Seville, Spain. This year's edition of the annual ceremony is slated to go live at 8 pm ET. Before the telecast, a premiere ceremony of performances will air.

ALSO READ: Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023 Winners List: Bad Bunny and Karol G take home top honors, win big with 7 and 5 awards each

Where to watch Latin Grammy Awards 2023?

The 2023 edition of the Latin Grammy Awards will be broadcast on Univision, UniMás, and Galavisión in the US. It will also air in more than 80 countries around the world including at 10:30 pm CET on Radiotelevisión Española in Spain, and the channel TNT.

Who is hosting and performing at Latin Grammy Awards 2023?

Danna Paola, Roselyn Sánchez, Paz Vega, and Sebastián Yatra are all set to co-host the Latin Grammy Awards 2023. Meanwhile, the star-studded list of performers for the night includes Maluma, Shakira, and Sebastián Yatra. Andrea Bocelli, DJ Premier, David Guetta, and Ozuna will also have special performances. Other performers at the popular awards event include Rauw Alejandro, Eslabon Armado, Édgar Barrera, and Pablo Alborán.

The list continues with Maria Becerra, Bizarrap, Camilo, Manuel Carrasco, Feid, Kany García, Iza, Juanes, Carin León, Christian Nodal, Ozuna, Peso Pluma, BORJA, Alejandro Sanz, Natascha Falcão, GALE, Paola Guanche, Joaquina and Leon Leiden, Laura Pausini, Milo J, and Rosalía. Amongst the presenters, there's Majo Aguilar, Anitta, Fonseca, Pedro Capó, Jorge Drexler, Luis Figueroa, Tiago Iorc, Carlos Ponce and Mon Laferte.

Natalia Lafourcade, John Leguizamo, Nicki Nicole, Carlos Vives and Yandel will also be presenting at the Latin Grammys 2023. Meanwhile, when it comes to the nominations, Édgar Barrera is leading with 13 nods, while other eminent names in the list include Shakira, Bad Bunny, Karol G, Christina Aguilera, Marc Anthony, Maluma, and Ricky Martin.

ALSO READ: MTV Europe Music Awards 2023: Taylor Swift wins BIG, receives three honors while Nicki Minaj takes home two of her nominations