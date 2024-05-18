Laura Dern And Margaret Qualley Are Set To Star In Forever, Interrupted; Limited Series Is In Works At Netflix

Laura Dern and Margaret Qualley will team up for the upcoming Netflix show Forever, Interrupted. The limited series will be based on the 2013 novel by Taylor Jenkin Reid of the same name. Julia Bicknell will write the adaptation, and the lead actresses will also act as executive producers. Bicknell is also one of the showrunners.

While many buyers were interested in the story and wanted to house the show in their productions, Netflix had the upper hand in the deal to premiere it on the streaming platform.

What will Forever, Interrupted be about?

As Forever, Interrupted is based on the novel by Jenkin Reid, the audience will see the romance between Ben and Elsie (played by Qualley) unfold on their screens. After dating for a while, the young couple decides to get married and live happily until the sudden death of the husband. The unfortunate situation forced Elsie to come face-to-face with her mother-in-law (played by Dern), who did not know about her son’s marriage.

The series will capture the emotions of love, friendship, and a bond of a lifetime shared between the characters of Elsie and her mother-in-law. The show will also fit right in on the streaming platform, as Netflix has seen success through stories of love and loss, such as One Day and From Scratch. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, it will be a homecoming for Dern and Qualley, who have earned major recognitions while portraying characters or writing scripts for Netflix. Margaret bagged her first Emmy and Golden Globe nomination for the show Maid, which hit the streamer in 2021. The show also marked Qualley’s debut in the TV role. On the other hand, Dern voiced the character in a comedy series, F is for Family.

ALSO READ: 'The Real Deal': Oscar-Winning Actress Laura Dern PRAISES Taylor Swift's Directing Skills

Upcoming projects of Margaret Qualley and Laura Dern

Margaret Qualley, apart from Forever, Interrupted, will star alongside Glen Powell in the new revenge thriller Huntington. Additionally, the actress has also collaborated with A24 and has two releases at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 as well.

Laura Dern, the Oscar winner, has been playing the executive member and the actor in Apple TV’s Palm Royale. Recently, the actress appeared in Jurassic World Domination and reprised her role in The Son.

The makers will soon reveal the release details of Forever, Interrupted.

ALSO READ: Beyond a Dream Come True': Palm Royale Cast Opens Up About Working With Comedy Legend Carol Burnett