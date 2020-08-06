Laura Dern hints at reunion with a cryptic post from the sets of Jurassic World: Dominion: Hello old friend

Actress Laura Dern recently took to Instagram to show that she is back to work and on the sets of Jurassic World: Dominion. The role in the 5th instalment of the hit film series will mark Laura’s comeback in the Jurrasic movies.

Actress Laura Dern who played the lead in the original Jurassic Park movie from 1993, is back on the Jurassic World sets as Ellie Sattler! The 53-year-old actress recently arrived on the set of the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion, which is currently filming in London. Laura took to Instagram on August 4 to share a photo of her “Dr Ellie Sattler” chair positioned next to Sam Neill‘s “Dr Alan Grant” chair. She captioned it as, “Day one. Hello old friend. #JurassicWorldDominion.”

Laura and Sam starred together in the first Jurassic World released in 1993 and then reunited on-screen again in the third instalment Jurassic Park III, which was released in 2001. Sam shared the same photo on Twitter while adding the caption, “Hello old friend.” Jurassic World: Dominion stars Chris Pratt reprising his role as Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing, plus Sam, Laura, Jeff Goldblum, Justice Smith, and BD Wong. The movie is set to open on June 11, 2021.

Recently, lead of the film--Bryce Dallas Howard returned to the sets of Jurassic World: Dominion and was evidently shooting tirelessly. In a Twitter post, the actress, 39, showed off several massive bruises from doing stunt work for the upcoming movie in the franchise reboot. Alongside shots of large contusions on the back of both her arms and thigh, Howard captioned, "Raise your hands if you’re happy to be doing stunts again!!"

Raise your hands if you’re happy to be doing stunts again!! https://t.co/Rq1rtH05QH pic.twitter.com/n6IMR2X0ov — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) July 16, 2020

The star shared the behind-the-scenes images after some prompting from co-star Chris Pratt, who tweeted that Howard "got some crazy sick bruises from doing stunt work" after she posted a photo of the two of them sharing a laugh on set. "Show them the pictures of the bruises!!!" the actor, 41, wrote on Twitter. "Show them!!!"

