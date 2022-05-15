Laura Dern, Julia-Louis Dreyfus and more celebs take to the streets for abortion rights rallies

Hollywood celebrities are using their voice to rally for abortion rights in the US amid a nationwide effort to protest the expected overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court. More than 380 rallies were planned across the United States some of which were also attended by celebrities who voiced their support for the "Bans Off Our Bodies” rally in downtown Los Angeles Saturday.

Celebrities such as Laura Dern, Cyndi Lauper, Padma Lakshmi, and Julia-Louis Dreyfus were seen attending the rallies with placards that read supportive statements for planned parenthood. Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi shared photos of herself with Laura Dern and Christy Burns at New York City’s rally, holding a sign that says “No Uterus No Opinion.”

Also, Seinfeld star Julia-Louis Dreyfus shared a post on her Instagram where she was seen standing with a sign that read, "If men got pregnant, you could get an abortion at an ATM." Milla Jovovich also took to social media on Saturday morning to urge others to join the morning’s march in downtown Los Angeles and said, “Bring water, wear green and come support a movement that really should not need to be happening in this day and age."

Marvel star Mark Ruffalo also tweeted in support of abortion rights and wrote, "If Roe is overturned, other fundamental rights like our right to use birth control, marry who we love, and get the gender-affirming health care we need are all at risk. Visit http://bansoff.org to find a rally near you today!"

