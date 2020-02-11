Laura Dern serves a lesson in recycling as she wears her Oscars after party dress for the 3rd time

The Marriage Story actress looked stunning in two different looks as she flaunted her big win at the Oscars Vanity Fair after-party.

Oscar winner Laura Dern led with example after winning her first Academy Award on Sunday. The actress took home the coveted Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for Marriage Story and dedicated the win to her parents. The actress also looked stunning in two different looks as she flaunted her big win at the Oscars Vanity Fair after-party. For the night, changed from her stunning pink and black outfit and wore a figure-hugging cut out dress. And while she made heads turn with the golden statuette by her side, Laura also served a lesson in recycling.

Turns out, Laura wore the black cut out dress for the third time after making her debut in it way back in 1995. According to E!News, Laura recycled the custom Armani Privé gown and proved that fashion never gets out of style even if the dress may be more than two decades old. Despite the dress being so old, it fit the actress like a glove.

Check out Laura's stunning outfit below:

Apart from the Oscars, Laura picked up every other major award this season for Marriage Story. It wasn't just Laura who recycled her dress. Turns out, actress Jane Fonda who announced Best Picture at the Oscars wore her Ellie Saab gown from 2014. Which was your favourite Oscars moment this year? Let us know in the comments below.

Read More