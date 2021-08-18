Laura Osnes DENIES reports of being fired over vaccine refusal, releases statement

Laura Osnes is speaking out after accusations that she was fired from an upcoming theatrical performance for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccination. On Monday, the Broadway actress issued a statement on Instagram in reaction to a story alleging that she had been rejected from a theatre show in East Hampton owing to her immunization status.

Check out her statement here:

"The article reports erroneous allegations that have generated a firestorm of negative conclusions and comments," Osnes posted. "It is important to me to clarify what actually happened." She went on to say that she had signed up to be a part of the play in May, but that in June she was told that "protocols had changed, and I would now need proof of vaccination to participate." "I was disappointed but responded that I would have to withdraw, as I have not yet gotten the vaccine," Osnes continued. According to a report by Page Six, Osnes only revealed her immunization status after being pressed by a co-star in the musical, which is directed and choreographed by Susan Stroman. On Monday, however, Osnes disputed this, explaining that "one of my fellow performers never 'pressed me on the matter' before I withdrew."

Laura also said in her statement that she "stands by" her decision not to be vaccinated, explaining that she and her husband made the decision "with assistance from our doctors" and that it was one they chose "for ourselves, our family planning, and our future." Meanwhile, Osnes' exit from the show comes after The Broadway League, the industry's national trade organization, stated that all 41 theaters in New York City would mandate vaccines for performers, backstage personnel, and employees after reopening.

ALSO READ:Report: Broadway actress Laura Osnes fired from her upcoming theatre show for not being vaccinated