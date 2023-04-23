Lauren Jauregui BLASTS Elon Musk after getting re-verified on Twitter; DETAILS here

Now, some celebrities on Twitter have been getting re-verified again. Their blue tick verification was previously removed after a new policy brought in by Elon Musk which stated that users needed to pay a monthly subscription to be verified. Though some celebrities did pay to remain verified but the majority of them had lost their blue ticks.

Some of the stars who instantly recognized blue ticks returning to their Twitter account include Paxton Oswalt, Kevin McHale, and Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui. The Fifth Harmony alum blasted Elon Musk on Twitter as the celebrities are getting verified again on Twitter. Here is everything to know about the feud between Jauregui and Musk.

Lauren Jauregui and Elon Musk

As Lauren Jauregui’s blue tick on Twitter returned, she revealed what she thought about getting verified again along with referencing her initial reaction to twitter’s policy change. On Saturday, she reacted to these changes in policy along with blasting Elon Musk on Twitter.

‘Wait a minute now y’all do you really think I paid for this??? thank you for my blue check back but I guarantee I didn’t pay, unless Elon took up my tab too’.

This was in reference to Elon’s tweet that he is paying for some celebrities to be verified on Twitter. Though it also raised the suspicion that Musk is trolling these accounts by funding their checkmarks since they sparred with him regarding the policy change. These include celebrities like William Shatner, LeBron James, Stephen King, and more.

Lauren Jauregui called the verification a lie because after clicking on the checkmark, it opens a pop which implies that the Fifth Harmony singer paid for it.

Jauregui further added, ‘Honestly what a clown..and weird marketing tactic. It’s so deceitful and weeeeirrrddddd like?! You just lying to these people and for what’.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Elon Musk paying out of his pocket for Twitter Blue ticks of certain celebrities? Here's what we know