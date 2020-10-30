Lauren Jauregui on feeling uncomfortable about Camila Cabello romance rumours: It made me feel like a predator

Lauren Jauregui spoke candidly in an interview about how uncomfortable she used to feel about the romance rumours between her and former Fifth Harmony bandmate Camila Cabello.

During an extremely candid chat with Becky G for her En La Sala podcast, Lauren Jauregui shared her honest feelings about being shipped with former Fifth Harmony bandmate Camila Cabello. For the unversed, during their time together in Fifth Harmony, Jauregui and Cabello were ambushed with rumours of being into each other. However, such was not the case at all!

"People thought Camila and I were into each other and that made me so uncomfortable. Like disgustingly so uncomfortable because I was queer but she was not. It made me feel like a predator essentially," Lauren confessed via Just Jared. On why it made her feel like a predator, the 24-year-old singer explained that the types of clips and stories people would put together and write about the duo, it was always Jauregui who was the "aggressor" and the one turning Cabello.

Lauren felt she was always the 'masculine' energy in the scenario which made her feel very uncomfortable as that's not how she identifies herself while clarifying it's not wrong to identify with that.

“I also did not have that connection with her. Camila and I were just very good friends, at that time. We respected each other. When each other would talk, we would look at each other. We had love for each other like genuine friendship," Jauregui added.

Given her Latinx culture growing up, Lauren felt very affectionate with all of her friends. However, due to the romance rumours with Cabello, to this day, the Expectations singer hyper-analyses every connection she has with a girl because she doesn't want them to feel like she's looking at them that way.

