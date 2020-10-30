  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Lauren Jauregui on feeling uncomfortable about Camila Cabello romance rumours: It made me feel like a predator

Lauren Jauregui spoke candidly in an interview about how uncomfortable she used to feel about the romance rumours between her and former Fifth Harmony bandmate Camila Cabello.
21173 reads Mumbai
Lauren Jauregui and Camila Cabello were shipped together during their Fifth Harmony daysLauren Jauregui on feeling uncomfortable about Camila Cabello romance rumours: It made me feel like a predator
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

During an extremely candid chat with Becky G for her En La Sala podcast, Lauren Jauregui shared her honest feelings about being shipped with former Fifth Harmony bandmate Camila Cabello. For the unversed, during their time together in Fifth Harmony, Jauregui and Cabello were ambushed with rumours of being into each other. However, such was not the case at all!

"People thought Camila and I were into each other and that made me so uncomfortable. Like disgustingly so uncomfortable because I was queer but she was not. It made me feel like a predator essentially," Lauren confessed via Just Jared. On why it made her feel like a predator, the 24-year-old singer explained that the types of clips and stories people would put together and write about the duo, it was always Jauregui who was the "aggressor" and the one turning Cabello.

Lauren felt she was always the 'masculine' energy in the scenario which made her feel very uncomfortable as that's not how she identifies herself while clarifying it's not wrong to identify with that.

“I also did not have that connection with her. Camila and I were just very good friends, at that time. We respected each other. When each other would talk, we would look at each other. We had love for each other like genuine friendship," Jauregui added.

Given her Latinx culture growing up, Lauren felt very affectionate with all of her friends. However, due to the romance rumours with Cabello, to this day, the Expectations singer hyper-analyses every connection she has with a girl because she doesn't want them to feel like she's looking at them that way.

ALSO READ: Shawn Mendes GUSHES over lockdown life with Camila Cabello; Says doing ‘normal things’ is ‘really nice’; Watch

What do you have to say about Lauren Jauregui's remarks on the Camila Cabello romance rumours? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :En La Sala with Becky G Podcast,Just JaredGetty Images

You may like these
Camila Cabello REVEALS why she does not keep in touch with anyone from Fifth Harmony
Shawn Mendes GUSHES over lockdown life with Camila Cabello; Says doing ‘normal things’ is ‘really nice’; Watch
Shawn Mendes gives glimpse of quarantine life with Camila Cabello; Shares cute photo of his ‘Reina’ aka Queen
Camila Cabello posts ADORABLE photo with boyfriend Shawn Mendes; Shows off new haircut in the pic
Wonder singer Shawn Mendes on how his 'big ego' was hurting his relationship with girlfriend Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello ends breakup rumours & supports Shawn Mendes' album Wonder: He is a gorgeous gift to the world

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement