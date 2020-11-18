  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Lauren Ridloff on Eternals co star Angelina Jolie's on set leadership: She's always thinking about the cast

In a recent interview, Lauren Ridloff spoke fondly about her Eternals co-star Angelina Jolie's on-set leadership and how the 45-year-old actress would ask questions a lot of them were wondering about.
22158 reads Mumbai Updated: November 18, 2020 05:22 pm
Eternals is slated to release on November 5, 2021Lauren Ridloff on Eternals co star Angelina Jolie's on set leadership: She's always thinking about the cast
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

If COVID-19 weren't to exist in 2020, MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans would have already watched and dissected the highly-awaited film Eternals by now. Alas, such was not the case and we now have to wait a whole year to see the Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Kit Harington starrer. Also making her MCU debut in Eternals is Lauren Ridloff, who plays Makkari.

During a recent interview with HeyUGuys, Ridloff spoke candidly about her co-star Jolie's on-set leadership and how the 45-year-old actress always has the cast in her mind. "Well, Angie, I have to say, she is both gentle and strong. I was so grateful and appreciative to have her there with us because I feel like she really is very aware of what our needs might be," Lauren gushed about Angelina and added, "She's always thinking about the cast. She would ask questions that a lot of us were wondering and she's the one who stepped forward and asked those questions," via ComicBook.

We're absolutely loving the bond shared between the Eternals cast!

Are you excited to see Lauren Ridloff as Makkari and Angelina Jolie as Thena in Eternals? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Kumail Nanjiani on The Eternals: It's the most epic, hilarious and moving project I've ever been a part of

While Salma Hayek had revealed in June that she's anticipating the reshoots for Eternals, Lauren confirmed to HeyUGuys that the Eternals cast was busy with reshoots.

Directed by Chloé Zhao, Eternals focus on an immortal alien race, who were created by Celestials to protect humanity from Deviants. Also starring Kumail Nanjiani and Gemma Chan, Eternals is slated to release on November 5, 2021.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :HeyUGuys,ComicBook,Getty Images

You may like these
Angelina Jolie loses battle to remove judge who married Brangelina from her & Brad Pitt's divorce proceedings
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's ex bodyguard recalls Brangelina's BIGGEST concern; Shares lessons learnt from them
Angelina Jolie’s Come Away puts a new spin on Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland; Watch trailer
Brad Pitt spends time at Angelina Jolie's home days after news of Nicole Poturalski split surfaced
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's custody battle takes a new turn owing to their love for guns, sniper rifles?
Amid custody battle with Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie parts ways with high priced divorce attorney Priya Sopori

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement