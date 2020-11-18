Lauren Ridloff on Eternals co star Angelina Jolie's on set leadership: She's always thinking about the cast

In a recent interview, Lauren Ridloff spoke fondly about her Eternals co-star Angelina Jolie's on-set leadership and how the 45-year-old actress would ask questions a lot of them were wondering about.

If COVID-19 weren't to exist in 2020, MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans would have already watched and dissected the highly-awaited film Eternals by now. Alas, such was not the case and we now have to wait a whole year to see the Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Kit Harington starrer. Also making her MCU debut in Eternals is Lauren Ridloff, who plays Makkari.

During a recent interview with HeyUGuys, Ridloff spoke candidly about her co-star Jolie's on-set leadership and how the 45-year-old actress always has the cast in her mind. "Well, Angie, I have to say, she is both gentle and strong. I was so grateful and appreciative to have her there with us because I feel like she really is very aware of what our needs might be," Lauren gushed about Angelina and added, "She's always thinking about the cast. She would ask questions that a lot of us were wondering and she's the one who stepped forward and asked those questions," via ComicBook.

We're absolutely loving the bond shared between the Eternals cast!

While Salma Hayek had revealed in June that she's anticipating the reshoots for Eternals, Lauren confirmed to HeyUGuys that the Eternals cast was busy with reshoots.

Directed by Chloé Zhao, Eternals focus on an immortal alien race, who were created by Celestials to protect humanity from Deviants. Also starring Kumail Nanjiani and Gemma Chan, Eternals is slated to release on November 5, 2021.

