Lauv Birthday: 5 underrated classics from the singer that will make your heart skip a beat
There’s something about Lauv songs when you are a first-time listener - you know you’ve never heard this before, yet somehow the words, the mood, and the music seem too close to home. Even after listening to a particular song from the singer on repeat, every new listen gives you an assurance of being surrounded by relatable emotions, feelings that were within your heart, but you had no idea how to express them upfront. Lauv gives you the words that you look for. Yes, that’s pretty much how it feels.
Ari Staprans Leff, or known by his professional name ‘Lauv’, has garnered attention in recent years for his soul-stirring vocals and his way to build emotions through music. The singer, whose breakthrough song was I Like Me Better, an upbeat track about being in love, has also collaborated with big names including BTS, Troye Sivan, and Conan Gray.
There are certain songs from Lauv that are too underrated even though he has a defined fandom now. However, missing out on these gems would be too wrong, hence Pinkvilla has listed below some of Lauv’s underrated songs for his fans to give them a listen. Tell us how they are:
Love Somebody
From his quarantine EP Without You, Love Somebody is about a lover admitting their fault in a relationship. While engaging in a very long cuddle with another person in the music video, Lauv sings the song to his partner, surrendering, being vulnerable, and at the same time, clearing out misunderstandings with his lover. Love Somebody can be marked under the category of a typical Lauv song with his soft vocals, and intensely heavy melody.
Paris in the Rain
Any song with Paris in its name is bound to be beautiful! Lauv had previously admitted to having been inspired by the movie Midnight in Paris while working on this song. The song has an easy-going melody, but like many of Lauv's songs, the lyrics are definitely the highlight. When you’re listening to this masterpiece, make sure you imagine a life with your lover in Paris.
Modern Loneliness
Modern Loneliness is a relatable piece! This song is for you, me, and your next-door neighbour who is probably too bored in this quarantine. To add to that, the pandemic has been a real bummer for most of us. Lauv has truly captured the essence of being alone, yet being surrounded by people in this world. He has shared his take regarding depression via the lyrics, which goes like, “And I've been trying to find a reason to get up / Been trying to find a reason for this stuff / In my bedroom and my closet / The baggage in my heart is still so dark.”
Breathe
An underrated Lauv song from his album ‘I met you when I was 18’ that will appeal to anybody who's had a controlling partner in their relationship. If one listens to this song, it seems like Lauv has poured his heart and soul into the lyrics.
While the music is definitely hard-hitting, Lauv has yet again proved that nobody can compete with him when it comes to writing with your soul. He portrays emotional turmoil in a relationship that he wants to hold on to for dear life, but would rather not, because he fears losing himself in the process.
Never Not
Never Not cannot be mentioned as an underrated song, however, it definitely deserves more recognition than it has. The lyrics are simple but display a myriad of emotions that lovers go through while being in a loving relationship, and having to break up afterward. “We were so beautiful / We were so tragic /No other magic / Could ever compare,” goes the main hook of the song.
Bonus information: BTS members V and Jungkook took turns covering the song, and have also performed it together once for their fans.