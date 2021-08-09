Lauv Birthday: 5 underrated classics from the singer that will make your heart skip a beat

There’s something about Lauv songs when you are a first-time listener - you know you’ve never heard this before, yet somehow the words, the mood, and the music seem too close to home. Even after listening to a particular song from the singer on repeat, every new listen gives you an assurance of being surrounded by relatable emotions, feelings that were within your heart, but you had no idea how to express them upfront. Lauv gives you the words that you look for. Yes, that’s pretty much how it feels.

Ari Staprans Leff, or known by his professional name ‘Lauv’, has garnered attention in recent years for his soul-stirring vocals and his way to build emotions through music. The singer, whose breakthrough song was I Like Me Better, an upbeat track about being in love, has also collaborated with big names including BTS, Troye Sivan, and Conan Gray.

There are certain songs from Lauv that are too underrated even though he has a defined fandom now. However, missing out on these gems would be too wrong, hence Pinkvilla has listed below some of Lauv’s underrated songs for his fans to give them a listen. Tell us how they are:

Love Somebody

From his quarantine EP Without You, Love Somebody is about a lover admitting their fault in a relationship. While engaging in a very long cuddle with another person in the music video, Lauv sings the song to his partner, surrendering, being vulnerable, and at the same time, clearing out misunderstandings with his lover. Love Somebody can be marked under the category of a typical Lauv song with his soft vocals, and intensely heavy melody.