US Open 2022: Laverne Cox Mistaken for Beyoncé at a Serena Williams Match

On August 29, 2022, Serena Williams wins her first round at the 2022 US Open. A number of celebrities were spotted supporting the player including Bella Hadid, Anna Wintour, Bill Clinton, Queen Latifah, and Coco Gauff. Amongst this slew of celebrities, Laverne Cox was mistaken for Beyonce through a tweet. A Twitter user spotted Cox with a clip with the caption "#Beyonce at the #USOpen."

This certainly made the "Inventing Anna" star a trending topic on Twitter. The event was held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Cox was spotted in a black face mask, low ponytail, and hoop earrings.

However, Beyonce fans on Twitter quickly clarified that the video featured Emmy winner Laverne Cox. Naturally, Cox was flattered by the mixup and expressed her gratitude by reposting the video. The tweet said, “Not me getting mistaken for @Beyonce at the #USOpen tonight then trending on Twitter as the internet cackles over the mistaken identity,” she added, “These tweets are funny as hell. Enjoy!!!” Orange is the new black star Laverne Cox has previously stated on record that she is a huge Beyonce fan. In fact, Cox has even impersonated Beyoncé in a Lip Sync Battle performance.

The Twitter user cleared up his confusion with another tweet stating, “My bad.. I wasn’t trying to be funny I promise,” He added, “I got to excited to see #Beyoncé and though it was her my bad.. it’s @Lavernecox.” “Laverne Cox ... was mistaken for Beyoncé all night which is a career highlight for literally anyone.”

The U.S. Open tennis matches have always been a star-studded affair. But, this year, even more stars are in attendance to witness Serena Williams play her last tournament before retirement.

