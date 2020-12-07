Laverne & Shirley alum David Lander passes away; The actor was battling multiple sclerosis for past 37 years

Laverne & Shirley alum David Lander recently passed away at the age of 73, the veteran had been battling multiple sclerosis for the past 37 years.

David Lander, who was best known for playing Squiggy on the beloved sitcom Laverne & Shirley, has died at the age of 73. Lander died of multiple sclerosis, which he battled for the past 37 years. Variety confirmed that he passed away on Friday night (December 4) at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. While students at Carnegie Mellon University, David and his longtime friend Michael McKean created the characters Squiggy and Lenny. They then played the characters on Laverne & Shirley for the show’s eight seasons.

Lander publicly revealed his diagnosis with multiple sclerosis back in 1999 and became an advocate for those also battling the disease. We’re sending our thoughts and condolences to all of David‘s loved ones during this difficult time.

Lander, who was born in Brooklyn, New York, was in 120 movies and television series including "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," "Used Cars," "Scary Movie" and "101 Dalmatians: The Series." Lander was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1984, one year after "Laverne & Shirley" came to an end. He kept the illness a secret until 1999 with the release of his memoir, "Fall Down Laughing: How Squiggy Caught Multiple Sclerosis and Didn't Tell Nobody."

He later became known for speaking at conventions, fundraisers and galas where he advocated for others who live with multiple sclerosis. "My doctor painted a fairly bleak picture of the disease, even going so far as to tell me I probably wouldn't walk again...," Lander said during an interview in Brain & Life Magazine. "Whatever happens, MS can't take it all. I will always have my heart and soul, my wit and wisdom. Wherever the chips may fall, if I fall with them I will make it a point to do so gracefully—and laughing." The actor leaves behind his wife of 41 years, Kathy Lander, and 37-year-old daughter Natalie Lander.

