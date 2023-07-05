Law & Order 23: When is new season of police procedural series releasing? Cast, synopsis, and more details

American police procedural series Law & Order and its universe of spinoffs have been at the top of the list of best crime shows. The original series which started off the whole universe was revived by NBC in 2021, ten years after it went off air. The legal drama series is all set for the release of its twenty-third season and here is everything you need to know about it.

Law & Order 23 release date and synopsis

While there is no official release date for Law & Order season 23, it is slated to premiere on NBC in the fall of 2023. The season was announced in April 2023 by the channel alongside the renewal of its spinoffs Law & Order: Organized Crime, as well as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. No official synopsis of the season has been released but Law & Order 23 will have 22 episodes. Set and filmed in New York City, the show follows detectives investigating a crime, followed by the apprehension of a suspect and the prosecution of the defendant.

Even though season 23 was expected to release around September just like the last season, the writer's strike may have changed those plans and led to a postponement in the premiere of the season. Law & Order was first aired on September 13, 1990, and has episodes of around 40 to 48 minutes. While Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is the longest-running live-action scripted American primetime series, Law & Order is second on the list.

Law & Order 23 cast and more

The main cast is expected to return and no changes have been announced as of now. The actors reprising their roles include Jeffrey Donovan as Senior Detective Frank Cosgrove, Mehcad Brooks as Junior Detective Jalen Shaw, Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Kate Dixon, Hugh Dancy as Executive Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price, Odelya Halevi as Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun, and Sam Waterston as District Attorney Jack McCoy. New additions to the stellar cast list of the series have not yet been announced.

Season twenty-two of Law & Order wrapped up with McCoy facing his daughter in a case. Fans have since been excited to see what the upcoming season of the show might have in store. Law & Order will air on Thursdays on NBC, before Special Victims Unit. Every episode of the series is available to stream the day after on Peacock. The first twenty-two seasons are available on the streaming platform. Season 22 aired its finale on May 18, 2023.

