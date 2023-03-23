Law & Order: Organized Crime 3: When will episode 16 release? Date, time, streaming sites and other details

After an intriguing season 2, the upcoming episode of Law & Order Organized Crime season 3 will be out on 23rd March 2023. Stay tuned!

Law & Order: Organized Crime
Law & Order: Organized Crime (Credits: IMDB)

The wait is finally over! The highly-anticipated ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime' season 3 is all set to hit the screens on Thursday, March 2023. After a month-long break, the series is finally returning, and fans are on the edge of their seats as they wait for it. The last episode of season 3 aired on February 23, 2023. The show centers around the chief protagonist, Elliot Stabler, a highly skilled and accomplished detective. The show features Christopher Meloni in the lead role, along with several other actors in prominent roles. 

Read on to know more about Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 16 –

Law & Order: The plot of the show

The show predominantly focuses on the life of Elliot Stabler, who re-joins the NYPD following the death of his wife and goes through various challenges that he encounters when he tries to combat the organized crime that is destroying the city. The show has all the twists and turns that you would expect from a crime drama. The last season ended on a dramatic note. Let’s see what the upcoming episode has in store for its viewers.

 

 

Law & Order: Organized Crime (Credits: YouTube)

The Cast of the show

The show features a talented ensemble, including Christopher Meloni, who will lead the cast as Elliot Stable. Joining him on the team are other wonderful actors like Danielle Moné Truitt, who plays the role of Sergeant Ayanna Bell, Ainsley Seiger as Jet Slootmaekers, Brent Antonello, who plays the role of Detective Jamie Whelan, Dylan McDermott as Richard Wheatley, to name a few. 

 

 

When to watch the show?

The latest episodes of Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 can be watched anywhere, anytime on NBC TV network, on Thursday, 23rd March at 10 pm.

FAQs

How old is Christopher Meloni?
61 years old
When will Law & Order: Organized Crime 3's next episode release?
23 March, 2023
Where can we watch Law & Order: Organized Crime 3 episode 16?
NBC TV network
