Lawsuit over nude scene in ‘Romeo and Juliet’ film dismissed, judge cites constitutional protection

In a significant ruling, a judge decided to dismiss a lawsuit concerning a nude scene in the 1968 version of Romeo and Juliet after determining that the film is safeguarded by the constitutional rights enshrined in the First Amendment. The legal action was brought forth by the film's stars, Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting, who alleged that they were coerced by director Franco Zeffirelli to perform nude during the bedroom scene. Hussey was 16 years old at the time, while Whiting was 17.

Judge cites first Amendment Protection

Judge Alison Mackenzie granted Paramount's motion to dismiss the lawsuit, asserting that the plaintiffs had not complied with the provisions of a California law that temporarily suspended the statute of limitations for child sex abuse claims. Furthermore, Mackenzie rejected the plaintiffs' argument that the nude scene constituted "child pornography." The judge emphasized that there was no legal authority supporting the claim that the film could be deemed conclusively illegal due to its alleged sexual suggestiveness, especially considering its status as an award-winning work of artistic merit.

Lawsuit dismissed under anti-SLAPP statute

Paramount, invoking California's anti-SLAPP statute designed to combat baseless lawsuits that infringe upon free speech, sought the dismissal of the case. Judge Mackenzie determined that Romeo and Juliet qualifies for First Amendment protection and ruled that the suit was barred by the statute of limitations. In response, Solomon Gresen, the plaintiffs' representative, expressed intentions to consult with appellate lawyers and pursue a separate lawsuit in federal court based on a recent Criterion Collection DVD release of the film, arguing that the digital restoration restarts the statute of limitations.

While the lawsuit over the contentious nude scene in the 1968 adaptation of Romeo and Juliet has been dismissed, the legal battle may not be over. Appellate lawyers are being consulted, and the plaintiffs plan to explore additional avenues in federal court. As the controversy surrounding this iconic film persists, the ruling reaffirms the protection of First Amendment rights and the complex legal questions that arise when navigating the boundaries of artistic expression.

